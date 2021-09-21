Putin Congratulates Sarkissian, Pashinyan on Armenia Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the Armenian leadership on the 30th anniversary of the country's independence, celebrated on Tuesday, noting that further development of the bilateral relations serves the fundamental interests of both countries' peoples.

According to the Kremlin, Putin sent congratulatory messages to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"Relations with Armenia are based on good traditions of friendship, and close cultural and spiritual ties. Their further development in the spirit of alliance certainly meets the fundamental interests of our brotherly peoples," Putin said, as quoted by the Kremlin.