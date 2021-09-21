UrduPoint.com

Putin Congratulates Sarkissian, Pashinyan On Armenia Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 12:35 PM

Putin Congratulates Sarkissian, Pashinyan on Armenia Independence Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the Armenian leadership on the 30th anniversary of the country's independence, celebrated on Tuesday, noting that further development of the bilateral relations serves the fundamental interests of both countries' peoples

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the Armenian leadership on the 30th anniversary of the country's independence, celebrated on Tuesday, noting that further development of the bilateral relations serves the fundamental interests of both countries' peoples.

According to the Kremlin, Putin sent congratulatory messages to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"Relations with Armenia are based on good traditions of friendship, and close cultural and spiritual ties. Their further development in the spirit of alliance certainly meets the fundamental interests of our brotherly peoples," Putin said, as quoted by the Kremlin.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Armenia Vladimir Putin Independence Alliance

Recent Stories

Natural gas to play pivotal role in powering UAE&# ..

Natural gas to play pivotal role in powering UAE&#039;s economic growth for next ..

8 minutes ago
 National T20 Cup 2021 kicks off September 23 in Ra ..

National T20 Cup 2021 kicks off September 23 in Rawalpindi

14 minutes ago
 U.S. COVID-19 fatalities surpass 1918 flu estimate ..

U.S. COVID-19 fatalities surpass 1918 flu estimates

2 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan revives country's sinking economy: G ..

PM Imran Khan revives country's sinking economy: Gill

2 minutes ago
 India reports 26,115 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 26,115 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 14,345 new COVID-19 cases, 301 ne ..

Malaysia reports 14,345 new COVID-19 cases, 301 new deaths

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.