UrduPoint.com

Putin Congratulates Saudi Crown Prince On Kingdom's 90th Anniversary - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Putin Congratulates Saudi Crown Prince on Kingdom's 90th Anniversary - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, congratulating the country's leadership and people on the 90th anniversary of the proclamation of the Kingdom, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"At the initiative of the Saudi side, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. In connection with the 90th anniversary of the proclamation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is celebrated on September 23, Vladimir Putin asked to convey heartfelt congratulations and good wishes to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and congratulated all the leadership and people of the country on this significant date," the statement says.

Related Topics

Russia Saudi Vladimir Putin Saudi Arabia Saud Mohammed Bin Salman September All

Recent Stories

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advan ..

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advanced Semiconductors, Poses Nati ..

1 hour ago
 At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syri ..

At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syria

1 hour ago
 Surrey hammer Yorkshire to win County Championship ..

Surrey hammer Yorkshire to win County Championship

1 hour ago
 Biden Sends Lynne Tracy's Russia Ambassador Nomina ..

Biden Sends Lynne Tracy's Russia Ambassador Nomination to Senate - White House

1 hour ago
 US Might Not Meet 2% Inflation Target by 2023 Desp ..

US Might Not Meet 2% Inflation Target by 2023 Despite Fed Rate Hikes - Yellen

1 hour ago
 Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment ..

Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment to Help Ukraine - Pentagon

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.