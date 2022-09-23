MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, congratulating the country's leadership and people on the 90th anniversary of the proclamation of the Kingdom, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"At the initiative of the Saudi side, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. In connection with the 90th anniversary of the proclamation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is celebrated on September 23, Vladimir Putin asked to convey heartfelt congratulations and good wishes to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and congratulated all the leadership and people of the country on this significant date," the statement says.