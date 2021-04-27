UrduPoint.com
Putin Congratulates South African Leader On Freedom Day, Praises 'High-Level' Relations

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 03:40 PM

Putin Congratulates South African Leader on Freedom Day, Praises 'High-Level' Relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday praised high-level relations with South Africa in a congratulatory message sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa on the occasion of the country's Freedom Day celebration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday praised high-level relations with South Africa in a congratulatory message sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa on the occasion of the country's Freedom Day celebration.

"Please accept my warmest wishes on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of South Africa � Freedom Day. Relations between our countries are at a high level. Constructive bilateral dialogue and fruitful cooperation in various areas are developing. Moscow and Pretoria are coordinating efforts within the UN, BRICS, and other multilateral structures," the message posted on the Kremlin website read.

The Russian leader also expressed confidence that the joint efforts of the two countries would strengthen the ties.

"This, undoubtedly, meets the interests of our fraternal nations, goes in line with enhancing security and stability both at the regional and international levels," Putin added, wishing his counterpart and the people of South Africa good health and well-being.

South Africa celebrates Freedom Day annually on April 27 to commemorate the first post-apartheid non-racial elections held on that day in 1994.

