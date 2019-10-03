Putin Congratulates Steinmeier, Merkel on German Unity Day - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and Chancellor Angela Merkel on German Unity Day, the Kremlin said on Thursday

German Unity Day is a public holiday celebrated on October 3. It commemorates the anniversary of German reunification in 1990, when the Federal Republic of Germany and the German Democratic Republic were unified, forming a single nation.

"Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory message to the federal president of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and the country's federal chancellor, Angela Merkel, on the occasion of the national holiday, German Unity Day," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin has praised Germany' reunification as a historic event manifesting the end of the Cold War in Europe and opening a new page in the Russian-German relations, according to the Kremlin.

"Putin has expressed confidence that constructive development of the Russian-German cooperation in various spheres and continued interaction on pressing problems of the regional and international agenda would respond to the key interests of the peoples of Russia, Germany and the entire European continent," the Kremlin added.