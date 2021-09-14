(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad, congratulated him on the victory in the presidential election in May, noting that Syrian residents associate the return to normal life with Assad.

"I am very glad to welcome you to Moscow again.

And first of all I would like to congratulate you on your recent birthday," Putin said at the beginning of the meeting.

"Thank you," Assad said in Russian.

"And, of course, in a personal format - (to congratulate you) on a very good result of the presidential elections. The results indicate that people trust you and, despite all the difficulties of previous years and the tragedies of previous years, they still associate the process of recovery and return to normal life with you," the Russian president said.