Putin Congratulates Tajik President Rahmon on Being Re-Elected - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, on being re-elected to the post, and also praised the countries' strategic partnership, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Tajikistan's Central Election Commission announced that Rahmon, who has been in power since 1992, secured victory in the election with 90.92 percent of the vote.

"The results of the vote have fully confirmed your high political prestige and the countrywide support of your policies, aimed at Tajkistan's socioeconomic development and strengthening of its position in the global arena.

We attach great importance to the strategic partnership and alliance with Tajikistan," Putin said in his congratulatory message, quoted by the Kremlin

Putin reaffirmed commitment to boost the bilateral relations "for the benefit of our friendly peoples, and for the sake of peace, safety and stability in Central Asia."