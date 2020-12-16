UrduPoint.com
Putin Congratulates Tokayev On Kazakhstan's Independence Day - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 12:40 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on the Kazakhstan Independence Day, which is celebrated annually on December 16, and expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation would keep strengthening further, the Kremlin said

"The Russian president expressed the belief that common effort would ensure further expansion of bilateral ties, and cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the United Nations and other multilateral organizations," the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Russian leader also praised Kazakhstan's successful socioeconomic and scientific development, and its weight in the global arena.

