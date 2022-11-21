UrduPoint.com

Putin Congratulates Tokayev On Re-Election As President Of Kazakhstan

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Putin Congratulates Tokayev on Re-Election as President of Kazakhstan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on his re-election as the president of Kazakhstan, noting that he received a convincing mandate of confidence, the corresponding telegram was published on the Kremlin website.

"Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich, I sincerely congratulate you on your re-election to the post of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. You received a convincing mandate of trust from fellow citizens, opening up new opportunities for the implementation of the course of state development you are promoting," the statement says.

According to the Russian president, the relations of strategic partnership and alliance between Russia and Kazakhstan, based on the good traditions of friendship and mutual respect, are developing successfully.

He also wished Tokayev success, good health and prosperity.

According to the preliminary results, Tokayev, won the presidential election with 81.31% of the vote.

Related Topics

Election Russia Vote Vladimir Putin Alliance Kazakhstan Post From

Recent Stories

Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite r ..

Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite rehabilitation process in flood ..

11 minutes ago
 Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

1 hour ago
 SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder c ..

SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder case

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Da ..

Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Damage & Loss Fund'

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.