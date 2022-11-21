Putin Congratulates Tokayev on Re-Election as President of Kazakhstan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on his re-election as the president of Kazakhstan, noting that he received a convincing mandate of confidence, the corresponding telegram was published on the Kremlin website.

"Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich, I sincerely congratulate you on your re-election to the post of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. You received a convincing mandate of trust from fellow citizens, opening up new opportunities for the implementation of the course of state development you are promoting," the statement says.

According to the Russian president, the relations of strategic partnership and alliance between Russia and Kazakhstan, based on the good traditions of friendship and mutual respect, are developing successfully.

He also wished Tokayev success, good health and prosperity.

According to the preliminary results, Tokayev, won the presidential election with 81.31% of the vote.