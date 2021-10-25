Putin Congratulates Uzbek President on Election Victory

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on victory during the recent presidential election, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Uzbekistan held the presidential election on Sunday.

"During a phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated the Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his convincing victory in the election of the head of state," the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that the sides confirmed mutual readiness for development of Moscow-Tashkent bilateral ties and strategic partnership.