UrduPoint.com

Putin Congratulates Uzbek President On Election Victory During Meeting

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 06:46 PM

Putin Congratulates Uzbek President on Election Victory During Meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Uzbek President, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on his re-election in late October during their meeting on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Uzbek President, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on his re-election in late October during their meeting on Friday.

"First of all, I want to congratulate you on your convincing victory in the election, we have already said many times at the first steps as president that you have a lot of work ahead of you, very difficult, hard work.

But everything is working out for you, you are confidently moving forward, you are improving the country and there is a result. People see it, feel it, and that's why they reacted to what you have done in recent years. The result shows that people trust you," Putin said.

Related Topics

Election Russia Vladimir Putin October All

Recent Stories

Monetary policy: SBP increases interest rate by 8. ..

Monetary policy: SBP increases interest rate by 8.75 percent

22 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Literary Committe ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Literary Committee unveils ceremony of Mutarba ..

47 minutes ago
 Honeymoon of IMF and Pakistan is over: Mian Zahid ..

Honeymoon of IMF and Pakistan is over: Mian Zahid Hussain

1 hour ago
 Former Georgian President Saakashvili Appeals to U ..

Former Georgian President Saakashvili Appeals to US for Help

2 minutes ago
 Arsenal boss Arteta wants more from Aubameyang

Arsenal boss Arteta wants more from Aubameyang

2 minutes ago
 Swati visits Lahore Railway Station, workshop, was ..

Swati visits Lahore Railway Station, workshop, washing line

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.