Putin Congratulates Uzbek President on Election Victory During Meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Uzbek President, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on his re-election in late October during their meeting on Friday.

"First of all, I want to congratulate you on your convincing victory in the election, we have already said many times at the first steps as president that you have a lot of work ahead of you, very difficult, hard work.

But everything is working out for you, you are confidently moving forward, you are improving the country and there is a result. People see it, feel it, and that's why they reacted to what you have done in recent years. The result shows that people trust you," Putin said.