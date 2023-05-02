Putin Congratulates Uzbek President on Successful Constitutional Referendum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on the success of the constitutional referendum and expressed hope that the reforms would strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

Uzbek citizens voted Sunday on a draft of the country's new constitution, which extends the presidential term from five to seven years, strengthens other branches of government, and increases the role of citizens in running the state. According to the Central Election Commission, the turnout in the referendum was 84.54%, or more than 16.6 million people, of whom 90.21% voted in favor of the updated constitution.

"Please accept my sincere congratulations on the success of the constitutional referendum. The results of the nationwide vote fully confirmed the broad support for the course you are pursuing to strengthen state institutions, protect the rights of citizens and ensure sustainable socio-economic development of the country," Putin said in a telegram released by the Kremlin.

Moscow hopes that the constitutional reforms in Uzbekistan will further strengthen the partnership and alliance between the two countries, the president added.

Commenting on the referendum, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) observer mission said the vote was fair, transparent and democratic.