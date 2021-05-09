Putin Congratulates Veterans, Military, All Russians on WWII Victory Anniversary Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated all war veterans, soldiers and all Russians on the 76th anniversary of the victory in World War II.

The president arrived at the Red Square in Moscow, where the military parade is being held, earlier in the morning with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. Putin shook hands with veterans who were in the audience.

"We will always remember that this heroic feat was accomplished by the Soviet people. In the hardest moments of the war, in decisive battles that determined the result of the war against Fascism, our people were on their own, alone on this laborious, heroic and sacrifice-filled road to the Victory," Putin said.

The president then declared a minute of silence to honor the memory of the war victims and heroes.