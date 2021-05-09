UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Congratulates Veterans, Military, All Russians On WWII Victory Anniversary Day

Umer Jamshaid 22 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 12:40 PM

Putin Congratulates Veterans, Military, All Russians on WWII Victory Anniversary Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated all war veterans, soldiers and all Russians on the 76th anniversary of the victory in World War II.

The president arrived at the Red Square in Moscow, where the military parade is being held, earlier in the morning with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. Putin shook hands with veterans who were in the audience.

"We will always remember that this heroic feat was accomplished by the Soviet people. In the hardest moments of the war, in decisive battles that determined the result of the war against Fascism, our people were on their own, alone on this laborious, heroic and sacrifice-filled road to the Victory," Putin said.

The president then declared a minute of silence to honor the memory of the war victims and heroes.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Road Vladimir Putin Tajikistan World War All

Recent Stories

Local Press: Expo 2020 Dubai creates blueprint for ..

8 minutes ago

HRCP condemns carnage in Kabul

9 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Bombings at Girls School in ..

9 minutes ago

Infinite Clarity and Outclass Imagery Now Availabl ..

15 minutes ago

On International Humanitarian Law Day: OIC Appeals ..

15 minutes ago

PNS Saif Participated In Naval Drills With Us & Ca ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.