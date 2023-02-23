Putin Congratulates Veterans, Special Operation Participants on Defender of Fatherland Day

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated World War II veterans and the military personnel, volunteers and mobilized citizens participating in the Russian special military operation in Ukraine on Defender of the Fatherland Day.

"On this day, deep respect and the warmest words go to our dear veterans who defeated Nazism and upheld the freedom and independence of the Motherland. Your feats during the Great Patriotic War will forever remain in the historical memory of our people as a vivid example of patriotism and courage and will serve as an inexhaustible source of spiritual strength," Putin said.

He said the current generation of Russian soldiers and officers preserves and enhances the military traditions of their grandfathers and great-grandfathers.

"I would like to extend my heartfelt greetings on this holiday to our military personnel, volunteers, mobilized citizens, and specialists in various professions who are participating in the special military operation. Our troops are heroically fighting the neo-Nazism that has taken root in Ukraine, protecting our people in our historical lands, and are fighting courageously and heroically," Putin said.