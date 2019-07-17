Putin Congratulates Von Der Leyen on Being Appointed to Head European Commission

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory message to the new European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, stressing that Russia is ready for constructive dialogue with the European Union on pressing issues, the Kremlin said in a statement.

On Tuesday, EU lawmakers approved Von der Leyen, the now outgoing German defense minister, as the new president of the European Commission for the next five years. She will be the first woman to head the 747-seat commission.

"The head of the Russian state has voiced the belief that Ursula Von der Leyen's rich political experience and her international prestige will contribute to successful work of the European Commission and also to restoring equitable and mutually beneficial partnership between the European Union and Russia," the Kremlin said.

In his message, Putin has stressed that Russia is ready for constructive dialogue with the European Union on pressing issues of political, economical and humanitarian agenda, the Kremlin added.