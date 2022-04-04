UrduPoint.com

Putin Congratulates Vucic On His Victory In Presidential Election In Serbia - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2022 | 04:27 PM

Putin Congratulates Vucic on His Victory in Presidential Election in Serbia - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, on his victory in the presidential election, the Kremlin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, on his victory in the presidential election, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Vucic has declared his victory in the presidential election, saying that he received around 60% support.

"Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to Aleksandar Vucic on the occasion of his convincing victory in the presidential election in Serbia," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin also expressed the hope that Vucic's activity as head of state will continue to help strengthen the strategic partnership relations between the countries, the statement read.

Related Topics

Election Russia Vladimir Putin Serbia

Recent Stories

Boosting Pakistan’s export and opening employmen ..

Boosting Pakistan’s export and opening employment opportunities for the nation

7 minutes ago
 Turkish President Demands $68,000 in Moral Compens ..

Turkish President Demands $68,000 in Moral Compensation From Opposition Leader - ..

3 minutes ago
 Over 310 leading farmers trained on cotton product ..

Over 310 leading farmers trained on cotton production technology

3 minutes ago
 Two held for selling kites in sialkot

Two held for selling kites in sialkot

3 minutes ago
 EU Considers it Important to Keep Communication Ch ..

EU Considers it Important to Keep Communication Channels With Russia Open

3 minutes ago
 Air Quality of Capital improves after repeated pol ..

Air Quality of Capital improves after repeated polluted days

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.