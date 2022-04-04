Putin Congratulates Vucic on His Victory in Presidential Election in Serbia - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, on his victory in the presidential election, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Vucic has declared his victory in the presidential election, saying that he received around 60% support.

"Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to Aleksandar Vucic on the occasion of his convincing victory in the presidential election in Serbia," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin also expressed the hope that Vucic's activity as head of state will continue to help strengthen the strategic partnership relations between the countries, the statement read.