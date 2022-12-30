Putin Congratulates Vucic on New Year, Says Russian-Serbian Ties Continue to Develop

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on New Year and noted that the relations between the states continued to developed on the principles of strategic partnership this year, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Putin focused on the fact that Russian-Serbian relations in 2022 continued to progressively develop on the principles of strategic partnership, noting that "practical cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres was strengthened, a confidential political dialogue and coordination of efforts in international and regional affairs, which is especially in demand in the current difficult geopolitical situation, were deepened."

"I hope that by joint efforts we will be able to further build constructive and multifaceted bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the fraternal peoples of Russia and Serbia," the Kremlin quoted Putin as saying.