UrduPoint.com

Putin Congratulates Vucic On New Year, Says Russian-Serbian Ties Continue To Develop

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Putin Congratulates Vucic on New Year, Says Russian-Serbian Ties Continue to Develop

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on New Year and noted that the relations between the states continued to developed on the principles of strategic partnership this year, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Putin focused on the fact that Russian-Serbian relations in 2022 continued to progressively develop on the principles of strategic partnership, noting that "practical cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres was strengthened, a confidential political dialogue and coordination of efforts in international and regional affairs, which is especially in demand in the current difficult geopolitical situation, were deepened."

"I hope that by joint efforts we will be able to further build constructive and multifaceted bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the fraternal peoples of Russia and Serbia," the Kremlin quoted Putin as saying.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Serbia

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation d ..

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation discuss cooperation

2 hours ago
 EHS launches transformative project that deploys m ..

EHS launches transformative project that deploys metaverse technology in healthc ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean ag ..

Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean agriculture company expand in Du ..

2 hours ago
 Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in c ..

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in car crash

3 hours ago
 Pele, football king, passes away

Pele, football king, passes away

3 hours ago
 EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on env ..

EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on environmental legislation violato ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.