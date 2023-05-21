UrduPoint.com

Putin Congratulates Wagner Group, Russian Forces On Liberation Of Bakhmut

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2023 | 03:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), as well as the Russian armed forces, on the liberation of the city of Bakhmut (also known as Artyomovsk, or Artemivsk) in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Kremlin informs.

"Vladimir Putin congratulates the Wagner assault units, as well as all the servicemen of the units of the Russian Armed Forces, who provided them with the necessary support and flank cover, on the completion of the operation to liberate Artyomovsk," the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that the liberation of the city of Bakhmut had been completed. Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin said earlier on Saturday that Russian forces had gained full control over Bakhmut.

"All distinguished individuals will be presented for state awards," the Kremlin said.

