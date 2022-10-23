Putin Congratulates Xi For Third Term Election as General Secretary of CCP - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of congratulations to Chinese President Xi Jinping on his election for a third five-year term as General Secretary of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"A congratulatory message was sent," Peskov told Sputnik.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the official text will be published on the website of the Russian president.

Earlier in the day, Chinese leader Xi Jinping was elected for a third five-year term as General Secretary of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and as chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported citing a statement from the CCP Central Committee.