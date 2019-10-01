Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jingping, on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, praising China's development and its role in solving pressing global problems, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jingping, on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, praising China's development and its role in solving pressing global problems, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory message to the president of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. The Russian leader has highly appreciated the impressive success that China has achieved over the past 70 years in the economy, as well as in the social sphere, science and technology, the country's reservedly high status in the international arena, and its important role in solving the pressing global problems," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Russia and China are essential strategic partners, Putin said, lauding the high level of bilateral political dialogue and multifaceted cooperation, including on regional and international matters.

Putin also praised his friendship with Xi, expressing hope for continuation of constructive dialogue in the interests of both countries.