UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Congratulates Xi On 70th Anniversary Of Russia-China Diplomatic Relations

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 03:38 PM

Putin Congratulates Xi on 70th Anniversary of Russia-China Diplomatic Relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Russia-China diplomatic relations, noting that they had withstood the test of time

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Russia-China diplomatic relations, noting that they had withstood the test of time.

On October 2, 1949, the Soviet Union became the first nation to recognize the People's Republic of China after the Communist Party of China won the civil war against Kuomintang troops.

"[Russia] was the first country to recognize the People's Republic of China and immediately established close cooperation with it. Looking back at the history of Russia-China relations, it is safe to say that they have withstood the test of time," the president said in a statement.

Putin also highly praised the achievements reached through cooperation in various fields as well as the expansion of political dialogue, and coordination of efforts in regional and global affairs.

The Russian president expressed confidence that bilateral relations would continue to grow in all areas and contribute to the stability and security of the Eurasian continent.

Russia has been developing close relations with China since the dissolution of the Soviet Union. The countries actively cooperate both in bilateral and multilateral formats, such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Related Topics

Russia China Vladimir Putin October Shanghai Cooperation Organization All Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber hosts high-level European business d ..

26 minutes ago

Reference against Dar adjourned till Oct 9

2 minutes ago

400 Kgs unhygienic meat seized in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

Court sends accused to jail on judicial remand

3 minutes ago

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.