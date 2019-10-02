Putin Congratulates Xi on 70th Anniversary of Russia-China Diplomatic Relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Russia-China diplomatic relations, noting that they had withstood the test of time

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Russia-China diplomatic relations, noting that they had withstood the test of time.

On October 2, 1949, the Soviet Union became the first nation to recognize the People's Republic of China after the Communist Party of China won the civil war against Kuomintang troops.

"[Russia] was the first country to recognize the People's Republic of China and immediately established close cooperation with it. Looking back at the history of Russia-China relations, it is safe to say that they have withstood the test of time," the president said in a statement.

Putin also highly praised the achievements reached through cooperation in various fields as well as the expansion of political dialogue, and coordination of efforts in regional and global affairs.

The Russian president expressed confidence that bilateral relations would continue to grow in all areas and contribute to the stability and security of the Eurasian continent.

Russia has been developing close relations with China since the dissolution of the Soviet Union. The countries actively cooperate both in bilateral and multilateral formats, such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.