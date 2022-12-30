Putin Congratulates Xi on New Year, Expresses Confidence in Growing Cooperation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on New Year and expressed confidence that cooperation between countries will reach new heights, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"The President of Russia expressed confidence in the fact that, by joint efforts, it will be possible to bring cooperation between the countries to a new, even higher level for the benefit of the Russian and Chinese peoples, in the interests of strengthening the stability and security in the regional and global dimensions," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Russian leader also underlined that, in the outgoing year, relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China continued to strengthen and demonstrated high dynamic and resilience to external challenges.