Putin Congratulates Xi on Reelection as President of China - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Xi Jinping on his reelection as China's president, saying that Moscow highly appreciates his contribution to strengthening partnership between the states, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Chinese National People's Congress ” the country's supreme state authority ” unanimously reelected Xi as the president of China for a third five-year term, according to the voting results.

"Dear Mr. Xi Jinping, dear friend, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your reelection as the president of China. Russia highly appreciates your personal contribution to strengthening comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between our states," Putin was quoted as saying by the Kremlin.

Putin also wished the Chinese leader new success in his professional activities for the benefit of the people, good health and prosperity.