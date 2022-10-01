Putin Congratulates Xi Saying Beijing, Moscow Develop All-Round Partnership - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping on 73rd anniversary of China's National Day, saying that Beijing and Moscow develop all-round partnership despite complicated international situation in different areas, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

"Russian-Chinese relations are developing dynamically in the spirit of all-round partnership and strategic interaction. Despite the complicated international situation, we are cooperating successfully in the most diverse areas, pooling our efforts to build a more democratic and equitable world order and to counter modern threats and challenges," the statement read.

Putin reaffirmed Moscow's readiness to continue the bilateral dialogue and close joint work with Beijing for the benefit of the friendly nations of Russia and China, the statement also said.