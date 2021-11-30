UrduPoint.com

Putin Considers Russia-US Strategic Stability Dialogue Important

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 07:15 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he considers Russia-US dialogue on strategic stability very important

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he considers Russia-US dialogue on strategic stability very important.

"We consider it important to conduct a dialogue on strategic stability with the United States.

We are also conducting this dialogue with China. We conduct regular joint military exercises, exchange delegations. We are aware of our current affairs, relations are stable," Putin said at the VTB Investment Forum "Russia Calling!".

