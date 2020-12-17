Putin Considers Sanctions on Russian Culture Counterproductive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday spoke out against sanctions on Russian culture, saying they are counterproductive.

"Soft power is education, culture, humanitarian connections.

In that sense, they are a universal tool of global cooperation, and they are, of course, beyond any restrictions and sanctions. As for those who will try imposing some kind of sanctions, this will be counterproductive, first and foremost for those who initiate such actions," Putin said at an annual press conference.