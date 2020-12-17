UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Considers Sanctions On Russian Culture Counterproductive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Putin Considers Sanctions on Russian Culture Counterproductive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday spoke out against sanctions on Russian culture, saying they are counterproductive.

"Soft power is education, culture, humanitarian connections.

In that sense, they are a universal tool of global cooperation, and they are, of course, beyond any restrictions and sanctions. As for those who will try imposing some kind of sanctions, this will be counterproductive, first and foremost for those who initiate such actions," Putin said at an annual press conference.

Related Topics

Education Russia Vladimir Putin Turkish Lira

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi receives Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chi ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed heads first meeting of ECSSR Bo ..

26 minutes ago

Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif to condole deat ..

40 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Pakistani FM

41 minutes ago

‘Raj Kumari lied once again,’: Firdous Ashiq A ..

43 minutes ago

'You can't bulldoze show of hands through Presiden ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.