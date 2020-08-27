Putin, Conte Agree to Activate Russia-Italy Cooperation on COVID-19 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte have agreed to intensify the bilateral cooperation between their states for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, including with regard to vaccines, the Kremlin said in a press release on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte have agreed to intensify the bilateral cooperation between their states for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, including with regard to vaccines, the Kremlin said in a press release on Wednesday.

The call was initiated by Italy, according to the Kremlin.

"As part of the discussion of topical issues pertaining to the Russian-Italian relations, an agreement was reached to activate the cooperation for countering the spread of the coronavirus, including the work on vaccines for the prevention of this disease," the press release read.