UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Conte Discuss COVID-19 Pandemic, Measures To Prevent Virus From Spreading - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 11:24 PM

Putin, Conte Discuss COVID-19 Pandemic, Measures to Prevent Virus From Spreading - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Saturday discussed in phone talks the situation around COVID-19 pandemic and measures to avoid further spreading of the virus, the Kremlin's press service said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Saturday discussed in phone talks the situation around COVID-19 pandemic and measures to avoid further spreading of the virus, the Kremlin's press service said in a statement.

"At the initiative of the Russian side, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Giuseppe Conte, the president of the Italian Council of Ministers. The situation around the coronavirus pandemic, as well as measures taken in both countries to contain the spread of the infection, were discussed in detail," the statement read.

Moreover, during the phone talks, Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to provide prompt assistance to Italy in fighting against COVID-19.

"Vladimir Putin expressed support for the leadership and people of Italy in connection with the extremely difficult epidemiological situation in the Italian Republic. [The parties] agreed on close cooperation in the fight against coronavirus. Responding to the request by the Italian side, the Russian president confirmed his readiness to promptly provide necessary assistance and outlined its specific parameters," the statement added.

The Russian president also stated that Moscow planned to supply Italy with protective and medical equipment, mobile complexes for disinfection and send teams of Russian specialists to the country to help in curbing the epidemic.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Mobile Vladimir Putin Italy Coronavirus

Recent Stories

German plans 822-bn economic aid package to fight ..

26 seconds ago

Russia Launches Soyuz-2.1b Rocket With 34 UK OneWe ..

28 seconds ago

Italy's COVID-19 Death Toll Surges by 793 to 4,825 ..

29 seconds ago

Collective efforts essential to combat coronavirus ..

10 minutes ago

Dr Yasmin appeals people to observe social distanc ..

10 minutes ago

Out of 2700 tested for COVID-19, 101 diagnosed pos ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.