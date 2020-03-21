Putin, Conte Discuss COVID-19 Pandemic, Measures to Prevent Virus From Spreading - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Saturday discussed in phone talks the situation around COVID-19 pandemic and measures to avoid further spreading of the virus, the Kremlin's press service said in a statement.

"At the initiative of the Russian side, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Giuseppe Conte, the president of the Italian Council of Ministers. The situation around the coronavirus pandemic, as well as measures taken in both countries to contain the spread of the infection, were discussed in detail," the statement read.

Moreover, during the phone talks, Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to provide prompt assistance to Italy in fighting against COVID-19.

"Vladimir Putin expressed support for the leadership and people of Italy in connection with the extremely difficult epidemiological situation in the Italian Republic. [The parties] agreed on close cooperation in the fight against coronavirus. Responding to the request by the Italian side, the Russian president confirmed his readiness to promptly provide necessary assistance and outlined its specific parameters," the statement added.

The Russian president also stated that Moscow planned to supply Italy with protective and medical equipment, mobile complexes for disinfection and send teams of Russian specialists to the country to help in curbing the epidemic.