Putin, Conte Discuss Libya Settlement Efforts In Phone Call - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 08:30 PM

Putin, Conte Discuss Libya Settlement Efforts in Phone Call - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had talks over the phone on Sunday, discussing the conflict in Libya and fresh efforts to end the fighting, the Kremlin said.

The call was made by the Italian side.

"A thorough exchange of opinions on the situation on Libya took place.

The leaders discussed efforts aimed at settling the Libyan crisis. Giuseppe Conte gave high appraisal to the Russia-Turkey agreement reached on January 8 in Istanbul," the Kremlin's press service said.

The sides stressed the need to uphold the ceasefire in Libya that entered into force as per the Russia-Turkey deal on midnight on Sunday.

Putin and Conte said they were both willing to make sure that the possible future Berlin conference on Libya would be a success.

