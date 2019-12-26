Putin, Conte Discuss Libya, Stress Need for Peaceful Solution - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte discussed over the phone the situation in Libya, with focus on the need for a peaceful solution to a conflict, the Kremlin press service said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte discussed over the phone the situation in Libya , with focus on the need for a peaceful solution to a conflict, the Kremlin press service said Thursday.

"The situation in Libya was discussed. Both sides stressed the need to resolve the crisis peacefully. In this regard, the support was voiced for the effort made by the international community to facilitate internal Libyan settlement with UN mediation," the statement of the press service read.