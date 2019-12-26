UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Conte Discuss Libya, Stress Need For Peaceful Solution - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 09:08 PM

Putin, Conte Discuss Libya, Stress Need for Peaceful Solution - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte discussed over the phone the situation in Libya, with focus on the need for a peaceful solution to a conflict, the Kremlin press service said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte discussed over the phone the situation in Libya, with focus on the need for a peaceful solution to a conflict, the Kremlin press service said Thursday.

"The situation in Libya was discussed. Both sides stressed the need to resolve the crisis peacefully. In this regard, the support was voiced for the effort made by the international community to facilitate internal Libyan settlement with UN mediation," the statement of the press service read.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Russia Vladimir Putin Libya

Recent Stories

Lavrov to Visit Uzbekistan Jan 12-13 to Discuss Bi ..

3 minutes ago

Haftar's Army Conducts Airstrikes Against GNA Targ ..

3 minutes ago

Venezuelan Opposition Continues Attempts to Topple ..

7 minutes ago

City Traffic Police Rawalpindi issue traffic plan ..

7 minutes ago

Dense fog likely to prevail in Punjab

7 minutes ago

IGP Sindh chairs meeting on law and order

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.