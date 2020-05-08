Putin, Conte Exchange Congratulations on WWII Victory Anniversary - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte have exchanged congratulations on the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, in a phone conversation, which also focused on coronavirus, the Kremlin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte have exchanged congratulations on the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, in a phone conversation, which also focused on coronavirus, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"The leaders have exchanged congratulations on the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazism, expressing confidence that the lessons of the tragic events of World War II will contribute to the consolidation of the global community for addressing modern threats and challenges," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Conte have also discussed the two countries' "successful cooperation" on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and have agreed to continue close cooperation of ministries and agencies, the Kremlin noted.

"Giuseppe Conte has thanked the Russian side for the timely help in the difficult period of infection spreading, praising the efficiency of the provided assistance and the high professionalism of Russian military experts and doctors, who are now completing their humanitarian mission," the statement read on.

Putin and Conte have praised the friendly relations between Russia and Italy, pointing to the need to expand cooperation on trade, the economy and international affairs, including the settlement of the Libyan crisis and other regional crises, the Kremlin added.