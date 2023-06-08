UrduPoint.com

Putin Controlling Situation In Kherson Region After Destruction Of Kakhovka HPP - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2023 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin is keeping the situation in the Kherson Region under control after the sabotage at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"He (Putin) keeps the situation in the Kherson Region under control after the sabotage at the dam and the explosion of the dam.

Yesterday, as you know, he instructed the Ministry of Emergency Situations to strengthen its presence there and provide assistance to people and also actively engage in work to eliminate the consequences of this disaster," Peskov told reporters.

Putin has not current plans of holding a meeting in the Kherson Region after the sabotage, Peskov added.

Emergency teams are selflessly working in the region to deal with the aftermath of the destruction of Kakhovka HPP, even under the conditions of ongoing shelling, the spokesman underscored.

More Stories From World

