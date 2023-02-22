UrduPoint.com

Putin Conveys Best Wishes To Xi Jinping At Meeting With Senior Diplomat Wang Yi

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed his best wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting with Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi.

"First of all, I would like to take the opportunity that you are here and, at the beginning of the conversation, straightforwardly convey my best wishes to our friend, the President of the People's Republic of China, Comrade Xi Jinping," Putin said.

Wang also conveyed sincere greetings and best wishes from Xi to Putin.

"Let me convey to you the sincere greetings and wishes of President Xi Jinping," Wang said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev also take part in the meeting from the Russian side.

