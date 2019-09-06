UrduPoint.com
Putin Conveys Condolences Over Death Of Ex-Zimbabwean President Mugabe

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 02:30 PM

Putin Conveys Condolences Over Death of Ex-Zimbabwean President Mugabe

Russian President Vladimir Putin has conveyed his condolences to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa over the death of the country's long-time leader Robert Mugabe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has conveyed his condolences to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa over the death of the country's long-time leader Robert Mugabe.

Mnangagwa announced earlier on Friday that his predecessor had died at the age of 95.

"Accept my deep condolences over the death of Robert Gabriel Mugabe, a long-time leader of your country.

Many important events of Zimbabwe's modern history are linked to the name of Robert Mugabe. He has contributed significantly to the fight for your country's independence and the establishment of ... Zimbabwean nationhood," Putin said in his message for Mnangagwa, published on the website of the Kremlin.

Putin noted that Mugabe used to favor friendly relations with Russia and had contributed to strengthening the mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation.

"Please convey my sincere sympathy and support to relatives and friends," Putin added.

