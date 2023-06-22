Open Menu

Putin Conveys Greetings To Qatari Emir, Says All Meetings Stress Intention To Develop Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Putin Conveys Greetings to Qatari Emir, Says All Meetings Stress Intention to Develop Ties

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed greetings to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during talks with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Thursday, adding that their meetings always stressed the intention to develop relations.

"First of all, at the beginning of our conversation, I would like to ask you to convey my best wishes, good wishes to His Highness the emir of Qatar. I remember all our meetings with him, they always took place at a very high level, they always emphasized our special relations and intentions to develop relations in many areas," Putin said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Qatar Vladimir Putin All Best

Recent Stories

UAE launches ‘Andalisia: History and Civilisatio ..

UAE launches ‘Andalisia: History and Civilisation’ initiative

29 minutes ago
 AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow t ..

AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow to pensioners and beneficiaries

1 hour ago
 What problems missing submersible crew may be faci ..

What problems missing submersible crew may be facing?

1 hour ago
 SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of ..

SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of civilians in military courts a ..

2 hours ago
 Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

2 hours ago
‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28 ..

‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28’: Finland’s Climate Envoy

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global ..

PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global Financing Pact Summit'

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

8 hours ago
 realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

17 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

17 hours ago

More Stories From World