Putin Conveys Greetings to Qatari Emir, Says All Meetings Stress Intention to Develop Ties

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed greetings to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during talks with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Thursday, adding that their meetings always stressed the intention to develop relations.

"First of all, at the beginning of our conversation, I would like to ask you to convey my best wishes, good wishes to His Highness the emir of Qatar. I remember all our meetings with him, they always took place at a very high level, they always emphasized our special relations and intentions to develop relations in many areas," Putin said.