Putin: Coronavirus Epidemic in Russia Retreating

The coronavirus epidemic in Russia is scaling back, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The coronavirus epidemic in Russia is scaling back, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

"The epidemic is retreating, thank God, so volunteers have fewer tasks to tackle," Putin said.

According to the president, 1.8 billion rubles ($25.9 million) have been collected to help the people in need.