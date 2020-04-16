Putin: Coronavirus Risks Too High to Begin Preparations for May 9 Parade

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The risks are too high to continue preparations for the parade celebrating the 75th anniversary of the World War II victory amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"To prepare the parade of May 9, the preparations should start right now. But the risks linked to the epidemic, which has not reached its peak yet, are extremely high. And this prevents me from beginning preparations for the parade and other mass events at the moment," Putin said at a meeting on security.