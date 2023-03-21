Putin Could Possibly Visit China This Year, No Exact Dates Yet - Kremlin Aide

Russian President Vladimir Putin could pay a visit to China this year, but there are no exact dates yet, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin could pay a visit to China this year, but there are no exact dates yet, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that he had invited Putin to pay a visit to China this year.

"This was discussed, I have already said, and I think that (Putin's) trip to Beijing this year is possible," Ushakov said, adding that he could not give any exact dates of the trip at the moment.