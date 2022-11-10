UrduPoint.com

Putin Could Take Part In G20 Summit Via Video Format - Russian Embassy In Indonesia

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2022 | 11:20 AM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin could take part in the G20 summit via video format, the issue is currently being considered, spokesperson of the Russian Embassy in Indonesia Alexander Tumaikin told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The format of Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin's participation is being worked out. He could attend the summit via video conference," the diplomat said.

Earlier in the day, the embassy said that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will head the Russian delegation at the G20 summit.

