Putin Could Visit Indonesia In 2023 - Russian Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2023 | 05:50 AM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin could visit Indonesia later this year during one of the events of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobieva told Sputnik.

"Indonesia will host a number of important ASEAN events this year, including the East Asia Summit (EAS). We do not exclude - and I am not 100% sure here - but we do not exclude that, perhaps, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin will come to Indonesia," Vorobieva said.

She said that despite the fact that Putin did not come to Indonesia last year, there is a package of documents ready, including a declaration on strategic partnership, that could be signed in the presence of the leaders of the two countries.

"...if such a visit (Putin's visit to Indonesia) does take place, the declaration will be signed," Vorobieva told Sputnik, adding that it is possible that Indonesian "President Joko Widodo may visit our country (Russia), for example, as part of participation in the St. Petersburg economic forum."

