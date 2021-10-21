UrduPoint.com

Putin: Countering Racism Noble Cause, But New Culture Turns It Into Reverse Discrimination

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 09:57 PM

Putin: Countering Racism Noble Cause, But New Culture Turns It Into Reverse Discrimination

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that countering manifestations of racism is a noble cause, but the new culture turns it into reverse racism

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that countering manifestations of racism is a noble cause, but the new culture turns it into reverse racism.

"Countering the manifestations of racism is a necessary and noble cause, but in the new cancel culture it turns into reverse discrimination, that is, into reverse racism.

The obsessive emphasis on the racial theme further divides people, and after all, the dream of true fighters for civil rights was precisely the erasure of differences, refusal to separate people by skin color," Putin said at a plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

Putin recalled the true value of the famous words of Martin Luther King that it is not the color of a person's skin that is important, but his deeds.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin All

Recent Stories

3 day sports gala opens at Nishtar Medical Univers ..

3 day sports gala opens at Nishtar Medical University

2 minutes ago
 FATF review Pakistan's progress on 'FATF Action Pl ..

FATF review Pakistan's progress on 'FATF Action Plans'

2 minutes ago
 Documents Reveal Abuse of Migrant Border Crossers ..

Documents Reveal Abuse of Migrant Border Crossers By US Officials - Report

2 minutes ago
 KP PA panel seeks details regarding vehicles' purc ..

KP PA panel seeks details regarding vehicles' purchase

6 minutes ago
 AJK Cabinet to devise proper planning for securing ..

AJK Cabinet to devise proper planning for securing due sustainable developmental ..

6 minutes ago
 Search operation in Westridge areas conducted

Search operation in Westridge areas conducted

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.