Putin: Countering Racism Noble Cause, But New Culture Turns It Into Reverse Discrimination

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that countering manifestations of racism is a noble cause, but the new culture turns it into reverse racism.

"Countering the manifestations of racism is a necessary and noble cause, but in the new cancel culture it turns into reverse discrimination, that is, into reverse racism.

The obsessive emphasis on the racial theme further divides people, and after all, the dream of true fighters for civil rights was precisely the erasure of differences, refusal to separate people by skin color," Putin said at a plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

Putin recalled the true value of the famous words of Martin Luther King that it is not the color of a person's skin that is important, but his deeds.