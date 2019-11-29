UrduPoint.com
Putin Credits Kurds With Helping Stabilize Northern Syria

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 11:38 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the Kurds did a lot to stabilize the north of Syria

NALCHIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the Kurds did a lot to stabilize the north of Syria.

Putin was speaking at the presidential council for international relations in the city of Nalchik in Russia's North Caucasus. One of the meeting participants, a Kurd, noted that some experts had recently criticized Kurds on a Russian Federal news channel.

"I want to stress that we have always been good friends of the Kurdish people. More than that, what we achieved on the Turkish-Syrian border was done with the Kurdish help and in their own interests," he said.

"I do not know who was talking rubbish but I think people have enough common sense not to confuse these ideas with Russia's official position," Putin added.

He said that Russian military police, who patrolled parts of the Syrian-Turkish border, were welcomed in Kurdish towns and villages "because people see and understand that the Russian army is there to protect them."

