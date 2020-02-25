UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Critic Urges Big Turnout At Opposition Rally

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 03:41 PM

Putin critic urges big turnout at opposition rally

Russia's most prominent opposition leader on Tuesday called for a mass turnout at a weekend rally marking five years since the assassination of politician Boris Nemtsov

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Russia's most prominent opposition leader on Tuesday called for a mass turnout at a weekend rally marking five years since the assassination of politician Boris Nemtsov.

Alexei Navalny said he wanted to send a message to President Vladimir Putin that he could not stay in power indefinitely.

The Saturday rally will be the first big action by the opposition since Putin unveiled proposals in January to change the constitution, which analysts saw as beginning preparations for succession when his term ends in 2024.

However, many believe Putin -- in charge for the last two decades -- is keen on finding ways to maintain his status without openly violating the constitutional ban on maximum terms.

"The Kremlin is going to look at how many people attend the Nemtsov March," said Navalny, who for years has investigated high-level corruption and has never hidden his ambition to oust Putin from power.

"On this depends how brazenly they will pursue the operation to keep Putin in power. On this depends the future of political prisoners," he wrote on Twitter.

The demonstration is expected to be the first major street action by the opposition since a succession of protests in Moscow last summer against the conditions of local elections, which were dispersed by security forces.

However local officials have given permission for Saturday's protest to go ahead.

One of the organisers of the demonstration, opposition campaigner Ilya Yashin, said in a video message that demonstrators would demand that the organisers of Nemtsov's killing are brought to justice and also an end to the persecution of Putin's opponents.

"There are moments when you can't just sit at home... We will demand a change in power. Putin should not rule for ever. It is time to remind him of that," he said.

Nemtsov -- one of Putin's most charismatic opponents who had served in the administration of his predecessor Boris Yeltsin -- was shot and killed in central Moscow on February 27, 2015.

In 2017, a court found a former security force officer from Chechnya guilty of his murder and sentenced him to 20 years in prison. Four other men were found guilty of involvement in the killing.

But Nemtsov's family and allies insist the authorities have failed to bring the masterminds to justice.

Related Topics

Murder Corruption Protest Moscow Twitter Vladimir Putin January February March 2017 2015 Family From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

World spay day observed at University of Veterinar ..

54 seconds ago

ATC extends judge video leak scandal accused reman ..

14 minutes ago

Traffic police challaned 1792 transporters in Fais ..

14 minutes ago

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) get new machine ..

12 minutes ago

Smith, Warner return to scene of sandpaper scandal ..

12 minutes ago

Caracas Expects New US Sanctions Preventing Venezu ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.