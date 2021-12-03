UrduPoint.com

Putin Criticises Ukraine's Use Of Turkish Drones In Erdogan Call

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 10:12 PM

Putin criticises Ukraine's use of Turkish drones in Erdogan call

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday criticised Kiev for deploying Turkish-made drones in its conflict with pro-Moscow separatists during a call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday criticised Kiev for deploying Turkish-made drones in its conflict with pro-Moscow separatists during a call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Putin, according to a Kremlin transcript of the call, said Kiev was aiming to disrupt peace agreements in eastern Ukraine, with "provocative" military action in the conflict zone, "including the use of Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles", which are produced by Turkey.

