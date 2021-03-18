Putin Currently Has No Plans to Meet With Russian Ambassador to US - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not currently plan meetings with Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, who was invited to Moscow for consultations, but talks can certainly be organized if need arises, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not currently plan meetings with Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, who was invited to Moscow for consultations, but talks can certainly be organized if need arises, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"As of now, there are no exact plans, but the ambassador is coming to Moscow anyway and he will obviously spend more than just one day in Moscow, so, if need arises, the president will certainly make a decision to hear the ambassador, but there are no exact plans so far," Peskov told reporters.