Putin Currently Not Planning Phone Talks With Macron - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:27 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans to hold a phone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, but Moscow will soon formulate its stand on Paris' proposal to hold a video conference of the permanent member states of the United Nations Security Council, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans to hold a phone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, but Moscow will soon formulate its stand on Paris' proposal to hold a video conference of the permanent member states of the United Nations Security Council, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Macron has said he expects to hold talks with Putin and secure his consent to take part in the video conference, expected to focus on ceasefire amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Macron has also said that all the other permanent member states have accepted the invitation.

"There are no plans to hold such a phone conversation today or tomorrow. But it is obvious that it [Russia's stand] will be formulated in the coming days," Peskov told reporters.

He also noted that aides to the leaders of the UN Security Council five permanent member states were now engaged in expert-level contacts on the details related to the video conference.

"It is very much important to compare stands of the 'big five' leaders. This is what the aides are now doing," Peskov added.

