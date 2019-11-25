UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Currently Not Planning Separate Meeting With Zelenskyy In Paris - Kremlin Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 04:30 PM

Putin Currently Not Planning Separate Meeting With Zelenskyy in Paris - Kremlin Spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan a separate meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the Normandy format summit in Paris, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan a separate meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the Normandy format summit in Paris, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday.

"There are no blueprints for the program yet, this is all at the stage of preparation... The respective presidential aides are in contact, work is underway. So far, it is only clear that there will be the Normandy format, one way or another, all four presidents will meet within the Normandy format.

The rest that will happen on the sidelines, these modalities are being agreed upon," Peskov said when asked whether a separate meeting with Zelenskyy was planned.

Earlier, the Elysee Palace said the meeting of the Normandy Four heads of state (Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany) - would be held on December 9 in Paris. The German cabinet confirmed that Chancellor Angela Merkel would take part in it. The summit on December 9 was also confirmed by Peskov.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France German Germany Paris Vladimir Putin Angela Merkel December All Cabinet

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed, British National Security Adviser ..

10 seconds ago

HRCP condemns NPC bar on journalists' forum

7 minutes ago

England's Archer hit with racial abuse in New Zeal ..

23 seconds ago

Putin Plans to Visit Turkey in First Decade of Jan ..

25 seconds ago

Mohamed Salah among 30 nominees for top African aw ..

26 seconds ago

Japan mentioned one-month time frame for export cu ..

28 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.