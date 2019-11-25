Putin Currently Not Planning Separate Meeting With Zelenskyy in Paris - Kremlin Spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan a separate meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the Normandy format summit in Paris, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday

"There are no blueprints for the program yet, this is all at the stage of preparation... The respective presidential aides are in contact, work is underway. So far, it is only clear that there will be the Normandy format, one way or another, all four presidents will meet within the Normandy format.

The rest that will happen on the sidelines, these modalities are being agreed upon," Peskov said when asked whether a separate meeting with Zelenskyy was planned.

Earlier, the Elysee Palace said the meeting of the Normandy Four heads of state (Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany) - would be held on December 9 in Paris. The German cabinet confirmed that Chancellor Angela Merkel would take part in it. The summit on December 9 was also confirmed by Peskov.