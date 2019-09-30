Putin Currently Not Planning Talks With Sudanese Sovereign Council Head Burhan - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans to hold a meeting with the head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday.

His comment came amid media reports saying that Burhan would pay a visit to Moscow on October 24.

"No. It is not on the schedule yet," Peskov said.