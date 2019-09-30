UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Currently Not Planning Talks With Sudanese Sovereign Council Head Burhan - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 02:05 PM

Putin Currently Not Planning Talks With Sudanese Sovereign Council Head Burhan - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans to hold a meeting with the head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans to hold a meeting with the head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday.

His comment came amid media reports saying that Burhan would pay a visit to Moscow on October 24.

"No. It is not on the schedule yet," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Vladimir Putin October Media

Recent Stories

Azhar, Salman centuries put Central Punjab in comm ..

22 minutes ago

Aerial firing incidents claim two lives; FIRs lodg ..

17 minutes ago

Volkswagen faces first mammoth diesel lawsuit on h ..

17 minutes ago

NAB rules amendments: Draft sent to ministries for ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia to jointly launch 'B ..

17 minutes ago

Over 30 Flights Delayed, Canceled in Moscow Airpor ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.