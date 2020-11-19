Putin Currently Not Planning to Address Nation on COVID-19 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not currently plan to address the nation on the COVID-19 pandemic, as there is no need for that at this stage, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the coronavirus situation remains tense, and Putin prioritizes effort against it, holding regular consultations with the response center and governmental commissions.

"As for an address to the nation, the president delivers it when need emerges. There are currently no plans to deliver any separate address. You know, he delivered a speech yesterday, it was public. There is currently no need for some additional statement," Peskov told reporters.