UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Currently Not Planning To Address Nation On COVID-19 - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 02:50 PM

Putin Currently Not Planning to Address Nation on COVID-19 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not currently plan to address the nation on the COVID-19 pandemic, as there is no need for that at this stage, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the coronavirus situation remains tense, and Putin prioritizes effort against it, holding regular consultations with the response center and governmental commissions.

"As for an address to the nation, the president delivers it when need emerges. There are currently no plans to deliver any separate address. You know, he delivered a speech yesterday, it was public. There is currently no need for some additional statement," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ATC awards ten-year imprisonment to JUD Chief Hafi ..

1 minute ago

Imran Khan, Ashraf Ghani hold bilateral talks in K ..

6 minutes ago

20 smoke-emitting vehicles challaned

6 minutes ago

US Extradites Mexico's Former Defense Minister - A ..

6 minutes ago

Lavrov, Zarif To Meet on November 23 to Discuss Ka ..

7 minutes ago

Lavrov to Take Part in Geneva Online Conference on ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.