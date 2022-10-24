Putin Cuts Contacts With Macron, Scholz as They Not Willing to Listen to Russia - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has reduced his contacts with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz due to their unwillingness to listen to Russia's position, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

" As for Macron and Scholz, they have not shown any desire lately to somehow listen to the position of the Russian side and participate in some efforts, efforts to provide mediation services, which is why there have been fewer contacts with them," Peskov told reporters.