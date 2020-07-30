UrduPoint.com
Putin, Cyprus' President Hold Phone Talks On Situation In Eastern Mediterranean - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Cypriot counterpart, Nicos Anastasiades, held a phone conversation on the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and the prospects of settlement of the dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, the Kremlin said on Thursday

The talks were held at Cyprus' initiative.

"They touched upon the regional problematic, including the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and the prospects of the Cyprus dispute settlement," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The presidents also emphasized the need to "improve the contractual legal framework of the bilateral relations, including in finance and investment," the Kremlin added.

Putin and Anastasiades confirmed commitment to "further strengthen trade, economical and humanitarian ties between the two countries."

